ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The governor is urging citizens to avoid any unnecessary travel to limit the spread of COVID-19.
BWI Marshall Airport is taking immediate steps to enact increased social distancing, and is discouraging anyone to enter the terminal unless they are a traveling passenger or reporting to a job, eliminating check in lines, and changing hours of operation to allow for deeper cleaning of the terminal.
In addition, there will only be carry-out options at the BWI Airport for those traveling.
The Maryland Transportation Authority will close all of its customer service centers, move to 100 percent cashless tolling statewide.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Latest: Gov. Larry Hogan Postpones Maryland April 28 Primary, Special Election Will Still Be Held By Mailing Vote
- Coronavirus In Maryland: Positive COVID-19 Cases Rise To At Least 60
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- FULL LIST: Closings and Cancellations Around Maryland
MARC train service is being reduced by 50 percent and beginning Wednesday, they will reduce all local bus, LightRail and commuter bus services while continuing to prioritize medical trips.
MVA is reducing hours and suspending all non-commercial driver’s license tests.
On behalf of nation’s governors, he sent a letter requesting the deadline for federal REAL ID compliance be extended.
The state of Maryland has been under a state of emergency for nearly two weeks.