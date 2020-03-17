ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — In response to the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. Naval Academy is temporarily closing to the general public starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.
“While we understand this action will be disappointing to some, the health and safety of the Naval Academy community, including its visitors, is our top priority.” the academy said in a statement.
The restrictions don’t impact access for all authorized visitors, including USNA residents; faculty, staff and coaches; Department of Defense-issued Common Access Card (CAC) ID card holders; dependent/retiree ID card holders; Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS) card holders; or anyone conducting official business.
There have been no cases reported at the academy, and the decision is “solely precautionary”
