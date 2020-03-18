CORONAVIRUS IN MDFirst Coronavirus Death Reported In Maryland
By Ava-joye Burnett
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland officials reported the state’s first coronavirus-related death Wednesday night.

The victim was a Prince George’s County man in his 60’s who suffered from an underlying medical condition.

Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement via Twitter:

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe.”

Prince George’s County Executive Angela asked residents to keep the victim’s loved ones in constant prayers.

Alsobrooks also reassured Prince George’s County residents that health officials are working around the clock to keep everyone safe.

 

Earlier in the day, the health department reported more than 80 positive COVID-19 cases across the state.
Maryland has been under a state of emergency since last week and since then Hogan ordered restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters to be closed to the public. He also closed schools for two weeks and many Marylanders are working from home.
As of Wednesday morning, here’s the tally of cases per county:

Cases by County:

  • Anne Arundel- 4
  • Baltimore City- 5
  • Baltimore County- 10
  • Carroll- 2
  • Charles- 2
  • Frederick- 1
  • Harford- 3
  • Howard- 8
  • Montgomery- 31
  • Prince George’s- 20
  • Talbot- 1
As you can see Prince George’s County has the second highest number of cases in the state.
The state also said that the majority of cases are patients between 18 and 64 years old.
Despite warnings from officials to practice social distancing, or keeping six feet away from others, many went to bars over the weekend to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day anyway.
The legislative session wrapped up early on Wednesday and many Maryland and DC attractions have closed to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Ava-joye Burnett

