



Maryland officials reported the state’s first coronavirus-related death Wednesday night.

The victim was a Prince George’s County man in his 60’s who suffered from an underlying medical condition.

Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement via Twitter:

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe.”

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time:"

Prince George’s County Executive Angela asked residents to keep the victim’s loved ones in constant prayers.

"We are heartbroken that one of our own Prince Georgians lost his life this evening to the coronavirus, COVID-19. I ask that you please join me in keeping his loved ones in our constant prayers. This pandemic represents an unprecedented crisis for Prince George's County."

Alsobrooks also reassured Prince George’s County residents that health officials are working around the clock to keep everyone safe.

"Your County is confronting this head on and working around the clock to protect the well-being of our residents. Prince Georgians are resilient, we support one another and we will hold each other up as we do everything we can to contain the spread of this virus…"

Earlier in the day, the health department reported more than 80 positive COVID-19 cases across the state.

Maryland has been under a state of emergency since last week and since then Hogan ordered restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters to be closed to the public. He also closed schools for two weeks and many Marylanders are working from home.

As of Wednesday morning, here’s the tally of cases per county:

Cases by County: Anne Arundel- 4

Baltimore City- 5

Baltimore County- 10

Carroll- 2

Charles- 2

Frederick- 1

Harford- 3

Howard- 8

Montgomery- 31

Prince George’s- 20

Talbot- 1 As you can see Prince George’s County has the second highest number of cases in the state.