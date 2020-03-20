BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are at least 149 positive coronavirus patients in Maryland, according to new data posted by the state’s health department Friday morning. Among the new patients is an infant.
The only death reported in the state was a man in his 60s for Prince George’s County as reported Wednesday. The man contracted the virus through community transmission, according to officials.
Worcester and Calvert counties now have a case each. There are also three children that tested positive for coronavirus, an infant, a 5-year-old and a teenager.
THREAD>>>Here's the ground we are covering in @GovLarryHogan's release:
1. Our new cases include our first infant and first teenager. (Not giving out or confirming ages.)
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 20, 2020
On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that a 5-year-old girl in Howard County was the first pediatric case of coronavirus in the state. Howard County officials said she is a student at Elkridge Elementary and didn’t contract it at school.
Montgomery County has the highest number of cases at 51. Baltimore City has 11 cases now.
Here’s the county-by-county breakdown of cases, according to the state:
- Anne Arundel – 9
- Baltimore City – 11
- Baltimore County – 13
- Calvert – 1
- Carroll – 4
- Charles – 2
- Frederick – 1
- Harford – 5
- Howard – 18
- Montgomery – 51
- Prince George’s – 31
- Talbot – 1
- Wicomico – 1
- Worcester – 1
Here’s the breakdown of cases by age:
- Under 18 : 3
- 18-64 : 111
- 65+ : 35
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.
Are these patients hospitalized?