BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum Industry is closed until April 12, but they are repurposing their space while closed to test people for COVID-19.
The BMI is pleased to announce that while we are closed, our parking lot will be used by MedStar Health to administer COVID-19 tests. It’s certainly not how we envisioned this spring, but we are grateful to be able to help our neighbors and local health providers. pic.twitter.com/xEXiAcSLas
— Balt Museum Industry (@BMIatWork) March 26, 2020
“It’s certainly not how we envisioned this spring, but we are grateful to be able to help our neighbors and local health providers.” BMI tweeted out.
The testing will be run by MedStar Health.
Medical professionals discourage people from just showing up to emergency rooms as there is a potential to contaminate other patients. If you’re having difficulty breathing or a medical emergency related to COVID-19, call 911 and tell them you think you have coronavirus or if your go to an ER, try calling ahead so they know you’re coming.
LIST: Maryland Coronavirus Testing Sites: Drive-Thrus, Triage Tents & More
Many healthcare systems are requiring a screening via telephone or video chat before you go to the testing sites. Again, you must be referred to get testing, no on demand drive-up testing is allowed.
There are at least 580 reported COVID-19 cases in the state as of Thursday morning.