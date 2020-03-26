CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Museum Industry, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum Industry is closed until April 12, but they are repurposing their space while closed to test people for COVID-19.

“It’s certainly not how we envisioned this spring, but we are grateful to be able to help our neighbors and local health providers.” BMI tweeted out.

The testing will be run by MedStar Health.

Medical professionals discourage people from just showing up to emergency rooms as there is a potential to contaminate other patients. If you’re having difficulty breathing or a medical emergency related to COVID-19, call 911 and tell them you think you have coronavirus or if your go to an ER, try calling ahead so they know you’re coming.

LIST: Maryland Coronavirus Testing Sites: Drive-Thrus, Triage Tents & More

Many healthcare systems are requiring a screening via telephone or video chat before you go to the testing sites. Again, you must be referred to get testing, no on demand drive-up testing is allowed. 

There are at least 580 reported COVID-19 cases in the state as of Thursday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply