CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 5th Death Reported
Filed Under:coronavirus and schools, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, DC, DC news, Local TV, Montgomery County Public Schools, Talkers


ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — With schools closed for another month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Montgomery County Public School system is loaning out computers for students who need them to do their homework.

The district began handing out laptops Thursday. Officials said they have a limited number of the Chromebook computers available and are reserving them for those who don’t have a computer or laptop at home already.

Students or parents picking up the devices will need a student ID or student ID number.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

For information about where and when device distribution is happening, click here.

The district also said it has a limited number of mobile internet hotspots available and Comcast is offering free internet access for those in need. For details, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply