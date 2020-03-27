ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — With schools closed for another month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Montgomery County Public School system is loaning out computers for students who need them to do their homework.
The district began handing out laptops Thursday. Officials said they have a limited number of the Chromebook computers available and are reserving them for those who don’t have a computer or laptop at home already.
MCPS is providing laptops to students with a need to ensure they can access instruction from home. Distribution begins today, March 26. Learn more: https://t.co/MKngbMAKhm pic.twitter.com/bUUmSJyki1
— MCPS (@MCPS) March 26, 2020
Students or parents picking up the devices will need a student ID or student ID number.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus In Maryland: Where You Can Get A Free Meal While Schools Are Closed
- Frederick County Public Schools To Provide Chromebooks, WI-FI Access Devices To Students
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
For information about where and when device distribution is happening, click here.
The district also said it has a limited number of mobile internet hotspots available and Comcast is offering free internet access for those in need. For details, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.