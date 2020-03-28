



After a long day of work, one team of doctors at Johns Hopkins was looking for a hot meal.

They called Brick Oven Pizza known as B.O.P. in Fells Point to order pizzas, but when the owner learned they were healthcare workers he decided to treat them.

“We would like to extend major thanks to B.O.P. (Brick Oven Pizza of Fells Point in Baltimore) for the food they provided us with today! They didn’t stop there, they also extended our team words of encouragement as we continue our response to COVID-19,” the Johns Hopkins John G. Bartlett Specialty Practice posted on Facebook.

B.O.P’s owner Mike Beckner said it was the right thing to do in an interview with WJZ over the phone.

“During these times you just do what you can do,” Beckner said.

B.O.P which is a staple for late-night barhoppers in Fells Point has lost about 80% of their business since they had to close their dining room. Normally they’d see a line out the door for people wanting a slice after partying.

But despite his situation, he decided he should treat them.

“When I was talking to them they were telling me how long they were working and I thought it was the right thing to do,” Beckner said.

He gave the team 10 pizzas, salads, and dessert — but they also included words of encouragement.

Beckner said he’s trying to keep paying his 13 employees, some of whom already lost their other jobs.

“Closing down would mean 13 more people without work, without income,” he said. “I don’t feel it’s right; I don’t have the heart to close it down.”

He and his wife are currently not taking salaries.

Since the pandemic, there’s a trend on social media #ThankANurse, where people are buying dinners for nurses and healthcare workers in their lives.

To support, B.O.P. or other restaurants struggling during this pandemic, you can order delivery through a number of apps like GrubHub, DoorDash, Uber Eats and more.

B.O.P. is available on all the apps except, Uber Eats. They also offer carry-out.

“They’ve become a blessing,” Beckner said of the apps.