ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health announced Sunday five additional deaths as a result of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 15 in the state.
The most recent victims are a Carroll County man in his 90s with underlying medical conditions; a Howard County man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions; a Prince George’s County man in his 30s with underlying medical conditions; a Prince George’s County woman in her 50s with underlying medical conditions; and a Prince George’s County man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions.
There are now over 1,000 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, and 15 people have died as a result of the virus.
The number jumped up 247 cases since Saturday, bringing the total cases confirmed to 1,239 as of Sunday morning.
There were 992 cases in the state as of Saturday morning, but that number surpassed 1,000 after Gov. Larry Hogan reported Saturday evening that there had been a recent outbreak at a nursing home in Carroll County in which 66 patients had tested positive for coronavirus.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.