TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Two Baltimore County police officers total have tested positive for COVID-19, the department confirmed Monday.
The police department told the public on Monday about the second officer, and now 32 officers are self-quarantining.
“We are working with the Department of Health to initiate a contact trace review, which will enable us to know who might have been exposed,” the department said in a statement.
The first officer tested positive last Friday, along with a Baltimore County firefighter.
They said anyone who is determined to have been exposed to the virus will be contacted by the Health Department and given more guidance on what to do next.
They urged citizens to heed Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders and stay at home unless it is essential to leave.
There are over 1,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, and 15 deaths reported. Gov. Hogan issued a “stay-at-home” executive order, directing all people to stay home unless there is an “essential” reason to do so including essential work and certain activities.
