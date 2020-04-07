



The number of Maryland nursing homes and long-term care facilities with confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to climb, with the number now reaching 90 facilities statewide, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.

Hogan made the announcement during a news conference after visiting the Baltimore Convention Center, which has been converted into a temporary hospital.

The state has also approved dozens of new assisted living facilities and other residential sites amid the pandemic, including 27 assisted living facilities, 42 sites for people with developmental disabilities and six residential service agencies.

In addition, the state has also approved 14 new clinical labs to handle the surge in capacity, Hogan said.

Nursing homes in the state have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, with a dozen or more cases tied to multiple facilities.

As of Monday, 14 deaths had been reported at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy alone. At least 77 residents and 31 staff members at the facility tested positive for the virus.

Twelve cases of COVID-19 and two deaths are tied to HeartFields Assisted Living at Frederick. One of the victims was a resident while the other was an employee.

Over the weekend, Hogan issued an emergency order requiring staff members who interact with residents to wear personal protective equipment. The order also requires facilities to create separate observation and isolation areas for residents and expedite all testing through the Maryland State Public Health Laboratory.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.