CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 9K cases in Maryland, 262 deaths reported
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are now more than 9,000 coronavirus cases and 300 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Tuesday morning.

The state health department reports at least 9,472 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 302 deaths. That’s an increase for 536 cases in just one day.

Of the positive patients, 2,122 people were hospitalized.

The good news, 607 people have been released from isolation and more than 44,000 have tested negative for the virus.

