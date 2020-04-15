



There are now more than 10,000 coronavirus cases and 349 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Wednesday morning.

According to state health department, 10,032 tested positive for COVID-19. That’s an increase of 560 cases since Tuesday. There are also 64 death probably related to coronavirus. Those results are still pending.

More than 45,000 people tested negative for coronavirus and of the 2,231 people hospitalized, 607 have been released from hospitalization.

Of the patients, 5,439 were women and 4,593 were men; 164 women have died and 185 men have died.

The 21215 zip code remains at the top of the list for cases.

Starting Wednesday, state health officials also started reporting probably coronavirus deaths. According to the governor’s deputy spokeswoman, a death is classified as probable if the person’s death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death, but it has yet to be confirmed by a laboratory test.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county. Probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk:

Allegany – 17 (1)

Anne Arundel – 845 (25) *5

Baltimore City – 1,060 (25) *2

Baltimore County – 1,485 (27) *5

Calvert – 102 (1)

Caroline – 22

Carroll – 262 (20) *2

Cecil – 90 (2)

Charles – 310 (11)

Dorchester – 16 (1)

Frederick – 442 (20) *7

Garrett – 4

Harford – 152 *3

Howard – 424 (9) *1

Kent – 11 (1)

Montgomery – 1,933 (44) *14

Prince George’s – 2,516 (65) *11

Queen Anne’s – 19 (1)

St. Mary’s – 99 (1)

Somerset – 5

Talbot – 14 (1)

Washington – 106

Wicomico – 76 (1)

Worcester – 22

Residential data is not available for 93 deaths and 14 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state. Probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk:

0-9: 74

10-19: 204

20-29: 1,089 (1)

30-39: 1,670 (5)

40-49: 1,808 (5)

50-59: 2,005 (18) *3

60-69: 1,474 (53) *9

70-79: 1,010 (71) *12

80+: 698 (107) *26

Age data is not available for 89 deaths and 14 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state. Probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk:

African American: 3,724 (139) *13

Asian: 230 (10) *1

Hispanic: 1,075 (13) *1

White: 2,425 (109) *34

Other: 357 (7) *1

Data Not Available: 2,221 (71) *14

