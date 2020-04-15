



Baltimore County is set to open another drive-thru coronavirus clinic on Thursday at the Timonium Fairgrounds. Patients must have a medical order to be tested for COVID-19.

The clinic will be located at the fairgrounds at 2200 York Road in Timonium starting April 16. The fairgrounds are where the Maryland State Fair is held annually. Testing will take place on Tuesday and Thursdays while test kits are available.

“Our response to this pandemic must include every effort possible to help reduce the spread of the virus and save lives, and testing is a critical component of those efforts,” said County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “Increasing testing capacity in Baltimore County is part of our comprehensive effort to keep our residents safe and healthy during this crisis.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Patients will not have to leave their vehicles and due to the large size of the fairgrounds, medical staff can accommodate multiple patients at once.

“In a matter of weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed life, as we know it,” said Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch. “Providing a testing clinic at this location will allow for both efficiency and safety, and is another example of Baltimore County working to meet the changing landscape brought about by this pandemic.”

Patients must have a note from a doctor requiring the test and then must schedule an appointment using the Chesapeake Regional Information System (CRISP) system. Tested patients will received instructions and test results withing five to seven days.

People arriving at the site without an order from a healthcare provider and/or without a pre-scheduled appointment will not be tested.

Residents with questions or who need assistance can call the Baltimore County COVID-19 Hotline seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 410-887-3816.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.