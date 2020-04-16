CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 11K Cases, 400 Deaths Reported Across State
WESTMINSTER, MD. (WJZ) — New cases were announced at another long-term health care facility, Westminster Healthcare Center, earlier Thursday morning.

There are nine residents and two employees who tested positive for COVID-19, the center confirmed, and 20 residents in isolation.

The center said those in isolation are either residents who have just been newly admitted or are at risk residents.

They are working in conjunction with Maryland’s COVID-19 strike teams and are currently testing all residents.

Another senior rehabilitation center reported 170 cases on Wednesday, at the FutureCare senior care facility in Lochearn. There are 129 resident cases and 41 staff cases.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

FutureCare proactively implemented a process known as ‘widespread surveillance testing’ at that Lochearn site, which monitors the intensity and spread of the disease in a community with high transmission.

Strike teams are mobilizing across the state as more nursing homes and long-term care facilities continue to report outbreaks of the coronavirus. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are teams at 16 nursing homes and 15 group homes for medically fragile children.

As cases topped 10,000 on Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan implemented a new policy on wearing masks, signing an executive order that will go into effect Saturday morning.

The order requires all Marylanders to wear face coverings in all Maryland businesses and on public transit.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

  1. Sam Tacheron says:
    April 16, 2020 at 11:00 am

    My sister is there and I haven’t been able to reach her or her nurse. I understand the nature of this emergency, and I know the facility is working very hard to protect the patients. But someone needs to keep family members apprised of what’s going on. Please communicate!

