



Forty-six people were charged with violating the governor’s coronavirus-related orders, according to state officials.

As of April 17, the governor’s spokesman Mike Ricci said there were 1,836 calls for service related to potential violators.

Our best figures indicate that as of April 17, police in Maryland have responded to 1,836 calls for service related to potential violations of the Governor's Executive Order. At this time, police in Maryland have charged 45 people with violations of the order. — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) April 20, 2020

On Tuesday, state police said that number had risen to 46 and included 2,056 calls for service.

Since 3/24 our best figures indicate that as of April 20th, police in MD have responded to 2,056 calls for service, conducted more than 25,758 compliance checks, and charged 46 people related to potential violations of the Governor's Executive Order. @MDSP — MD State Police (@MDSP) April 21, 2020

Maryland State Police provided WJZ some details of the arrests state police made:

On March 29, a person in Carroll County was found hosting a party at a hotel to underage youths. Ryan Serra, 26, of Lutherville, was charged with violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order as well as ten counts of allowing a minor to possess alcohol.

On April 3, a person in Cecil County was found passed out behind the wheel outside a police barrack. That person was charged with a DUI and violating the governor’s order.

In Queen Anne’s County, a pawn shop was operating on April 4 after receiving a warning days earlier. On the same day, state police said a person dragged a state trooper while fleeing a traffic stop.

A suspect was charged on April 5 in Prince George’s County for operating an unregistered motorcycle on I-495. The suspect ran the motorcycle into the side of a state police patrol car. The person was charged with traffic and criminal offenses as well.

On April 6, a person was involved in a car accident in Baltimore and cited for non-essential travel during the governor’s order.

Then on April 9, a person in Prince George’s County was charged with a DUI and violating the governor’s order.

State police said there are charges pending for another incident in Cecil County.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.