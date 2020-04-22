CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore than 14K cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, over 600 deaths reported
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — There are now more than 14,700 cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, according to new numbers from the state on Wednesday morning.

The state has added 582 cases since Tuesday.

According to the state health department, there are now 14,775 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 631 people have died from the virus, along with 67 probable deaths reported.

More than 61,500 people have tested negative, and of the 3,325 people ever hospitalized over the span of the virus, 981 have been released from isolation. There are currently 1,432 people hospitalized, with 905 in acute care and 527 in intensive care.

The 21215 ZIP code remains at the top for the number of cases, with 282 cases.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Here is a breakdown of cases, deaths and probable deaths by county:

Allegany: 58 (3)
AA: 1,190, (49) 7*
Balt City: 1,602, (58) 6*
Balt County: 2,012, (58) 9*
Calvert: 118, (5)
Caroline: 41
Carroll: 344, (32)
Cecil: 134, (5)
Charles: 427, (29) 1*
Dorchester: 28, (1)
Frederick:658, (29) 6*
Garrett: 4
Harford:267, (2) 6*
Howard:592, (13) 1*
Kent:36, (1)
MoCo:2,868, (110) 16*
PG:3,875, (125) 7*
QA:31, (2)
St. Mary’s:112, (3)
Somerset: 11
Talbot: 23, (1)
Wash: 127, (3)
Wicomico: 183, (2)
Worcester: 34
Data not available: (100) 8*

Here is a breakdown by age and gender:

0-9: 132
10-19: 337
20-29: 1,595 (2)
30-39: 2,415 (12) 1*
40-49: 2,611 (12) 1*
50-59: 2,805 (39) 5*
60-69: 2,156 (90) 8*
70-79: 1,512 (150) 10*
80+: 1,212 (228) 34*
Data not available: (98) 8*

Female: 7,954 (292) 41* Male: 6,821 (339) 26*

Here is a breakdown by race and ethnicity:

African-American (NH): 5,540 (289) 19*
Asian (NH): 304, (21) 1*
White (NH): 3,476, (234) 38*
Other (NH): 571, (10)
Data not available: 2,851, (8) 9*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

