ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Blue Flame Medical is now being investigated by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh for failure to perform and for potential misrepresentation.
This comes after Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the Maryland Department of General Services to cancel a PPE order and directed Frosh to open an investigation into the company.
He said it is now being reported that the Department of Justice is also launching an investigation into the company’s interactions with multiple states, including California, which reportedly wired half a billion dollars to the company for masks.
6b) Governor Hogan: “It is unconscionable that anyone would try to exploit this pandemic for profit or personal gain, which is why I’m pleased that we were able to act so swiftly to uncover Blue Flame’s potential wrongdoings and to alert authorities.”
