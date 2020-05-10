ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is planning to expand coronavirus testing efforts for healthcare workers and first responders, Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday.
The state will expand testing for those on the front lines of the virus and also plans to open more drive-thru testing sites at emissions testing stations across Maryland, Hogan said.
On social media, the governor touted his and First Lady Yumi Hogan’s success in buying 500,000 COVID-19 tests from South Korea with helping to expand the state’s testing capacity “to cover outbreaks, clusters, and hotspots across the state.” Last month while announcing the $9 million purchase, Hogan said he wanted to try to get to 20,000 tests administered daily.
State officials also delivered hundreds of coronavirus tests to Charlotte Hall, a home for disabled veterans in southern Maryland, on Saturday, Hogan said.
In addition, the governor said there will be universal testing at the two poultry processing plants on the Eastern Shore in addition to a screening site set up at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury. Hundreds of poultry workers in the state, many in Wicomico County, have tested positive for COVID-19.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.