Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is speaking with the public and the press on the county’s reopening plan after Gov. Larry Hogan announced the stay-at-home order will be lifted Friday at 5 p.m.
County Executive Elrich said they are going to continue with the guidelines they’ve been under.
They are still allowing people to exercise outside, but they say people can’t get closer than six feet to another, can’t take off their masks and can’t congregate in parks and use playground equipment.
The county is creating an advisory panel to look at the criteria necessary to reopen.