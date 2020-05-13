



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday announced the state will move into phase one of its coronavirus recovery plan, allowing some businesses to reopen.

The state’s stay-at-home order will be lifted at 5 p.m. Friday and replaced by safer-at-home guidance encouraging people to remain home as much as possible, especially those who are older or more vulnerable to the virus.

Hogan has released guidance for businesses to follow amid the reopening process.

Last week, the governor loosened some restrictions allowing for some low-risk outdoor activities.

Currently, people are still being asked to wear masks inside grocery, liquor and big box stores, banks or anywhere else they cannot practice social distancing.

But bars, restaurants and gyms remain closed as well as indoor malls and entertainment venues.

WHAT’S ALLOWED TO REOPEN:

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

Art galleries will be able to reopen.

MANUFACTURING:

All manufacturing operations can resume with safety precautions in place.

RELIGIOUS SERVICES:

Churches and other religious facilities are allowed to hold worship services. While outdoor services are recommended, indoor services are allowed at up to 50 percent capacity and with appropriate physical distancing and mask requirements.

RETAIL STORES:

All retail stores will be able to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday. with proper safety precautions, including physical distancing and mask requirements. Curbside delivery and pickup are still recommended.

SERVICES:

Some personal services including salons and barbershops can reopen at 50 percent capacity with safety guidelines in place. Appointments will be required.

Pet groomers, animal adoption shelters and car washes can also reopen.

WHAT’S CLOSED:

BUSINESSES:

Bars and restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other large entertainment venues are not included in the first reopening phase.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

9:30 Club & The Anthem: I.M.P., the group that owns the Merriweather Post Pavilion, is postponing all shows at 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre, the Anthem and U Street Music Hall until at least May 15.

Patrons who bought tickets should contact I.M.P for a refund. Click here for more details.

American Visionary Art Museum: AVAM will be closed to the public until further notice.

Annapolis Opera: All April and May performances were canceled, including the Vocal Competition and the Grand Finale Concert. Click here for more details.

Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar: The opening day scheduled for April 5 has been postponed, and no new opening date has been set.

Many of the farmers, food vendors, artists and Bazaar businesses are offering pickup or delivery options online.

Baltimore Museum of Art: The Baltimore Museum of Art canceled all events through April 12, but has not announced an opening date past that. It is currently still closed.

Baltimore Museum of Industry: The museum is still temporarily closed. In the meantime, its parking lot will be used as a COVID-19 testing center.

They are also offering free activities for online visitors.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra: The orchestra is canceling all concerts and public events through June 14 at both the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and the Music Center at Strathmore.

Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower: The Baltimore Office of Promotion & Arts announced the closure of all attractions and galleries starting March 14.

B&O Railroad Museum: The B&O Railroad Museum is closed until non-essential businesses can reopen.

Casinos: Maryland casinos are closed while as per an order by Gov. Hogan.

HACK Baltimore: All events are canceled. Check their website or social media for updates.

Hippodrome Theatre: Several shows and musicals have been postponed.

Performances of “Celtic Woman Celebration – The 15th Anniversary Tour” and “The Band’s Visit” will be postponed.

Performances of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” scheduled for April 14-19 have been postponed to August 18-23.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ shows that were scheduled from May 5-17 have been postponed. Save your tickets.

Irvine Nature Center: The center remains closed. Trails and grounds will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Maryland Zoo: The Maryland Zoo remains closed indefinitely due to COVID-19. Around 60 workers have been temporarily laid off.

Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric: Numerous events have been postponed. Some have been rescheduled; visit their website for the latest information.

National Aquarium: The National Aquarium closed Saturday, March 14 and remains closed until further notice. People who purchased tickets can get a refund or reschedule their visit.

Exhibits will be live-streamed and educational materials are available on their website.

Racetracks: All Maryland racetracks are closed per order of Gov. Hogan.

School 33 Art Center: The Baltimore Office of Promotion & Arts announced the closure of all attractions and galleries starting March 14. They remain closed.

Six Flags America: Six Flags America is still suspending operations. It had been set to open on March 28.

Smithsonian: The Smithsonian has canceled all public events, programming and gatherings. All museums remain closed.

The Cloisters: The Baltimore Office of Promotion & Arts announced the closure of all attractions and galleries starting March 14. They remain closed.

Top Of The World: The Baltimore Office of Promotion & Arts announced the closure of all attractions and galleries starting March 14. They remain closed.

Walters Art Museum: The Walters Art Museum remains closed to the public. For the latest, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.