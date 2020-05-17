ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, so too do the efforts from one Maryland DJ to help the community around him.
Chris Kopec, known as DJ Kopec, has been throwing virtual dance parties on Facebook to raise money and donations for area groups in need.
In March, his dance party raised 60,000 pounds of chicken from Holly Poultry.
Then, he set his sights even bigger. His new goal was to raise $1 million for the Baltimore Child Abuse Center, and Saturday night he hit that milestone after eight weeks of events.
In addition, Holly Poultry donated 20,000 more pounds of chicken, H&S Bakeries donated 12,000 loaves of bread and The Hershey Company donated 25,000 Hershey’s Kisses.
“(It was) the sweetest ending possible to an eight-week journey of madness, excitement and charity,” Kopec said in a video on his Facebook page after the totals were announced.
