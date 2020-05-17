COVID-19 In Md.Cases Near 38K, 1,842 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, DJ Kopec, Good News: Something To Smile About, Local TV, Talkers


ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, so too do the efforts from one Maryland DJ to help the community around him.

Chris Kopec, known as DJ Kopec, has been throwing virtual dance parties on Facebook to raise money and donations for area groups in need.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In March, his dance party raised 60,000 pounds of chicken from Holly Poultry.

Then, he set his sights even bigger. His new goal was to raise $1 million for the Baltimore Child Abuse Center, and Saturday night he hit that milestone after eight weeks of events.

In addition, Holly Poultry donated 20,000 more pounds of chicken, H&S Bakeries donated 12,000 loaves of bread and The Hershey Company donated 25,000 Hershey’s Kisses.

“(It was) the sweetest ending possible to an eight-week journey of madness, excitement and charity,” Kopec said in a video on his Facebook page after the totals were announced.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply