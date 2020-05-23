



Despite the number of coronavirus cases in Maryland topping 45,000, the number of people who are hospitalized due to the virus continues to decline.

Numbers released by the state Saturday morning show the number of confirmed cases reached 45,495, an increase of 1,071 from Friday. The number of confirmed deaths increased by 38 to 2,130.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations as of Saturday morning was 1,320, down slightly from Friday’s reported 1,329. Of those in the hospital, 796 were in acute care while 524 were in intensive care. On Friday, officials said the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 was at its lowest level since April 19.

More than 7,800 people have ever been hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19, and nearly 187,000 people have tested negative.

All but one of the top ten ZIP codes with the highest numbers of coronavirus cases are in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties; the one ZIP code outside those two counties is 21224, which includes parts of Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (6-10): 21224, 784 cases, Baltimore City/Baltimore County

20904, 756 cases, Montgomery

20782, 733 cases, Prince George's

20737, 654 cases, Prince George's

20903, 651 cases, Montgomery — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 23, 2020

On Friday, the state reported a total of 44,424 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,092 confirmed deaths.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

With the number of cases in the state continuing to climb, the White House’s coronavirus task force said Friday that Baltimore and the Washington, D.C., metro area, including Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, remain hot spots for the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 168 (14) Anne Arundel 3,282 (142) 8* Baltimore City 4,673 (220) 9* Baltimore County 5,290 (284) 15* Calvert 298 (14) 1* Caroline 231 Carroll 765 (74) 2* Cecil 342 (20) Charles 969 (67) 2* Dorchester 126 (2) Frederick 1,661 (89) 7* Garrett 7 Harford 764 (43) 3* Howard 1,638 (48) 4* Kent 148 (15) Montgomery 9,699 (514) 36* Prince George’s 13,324 (462) 22* Queen Anne’s 146 (12) St. Mary’s 379 (14) Somerset 71 (1) Talbot 77 (1) Washington 398 (10) Wicomico 859 (22) Worcester 180 (7) 1* Data not available (55) 3*

Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 989 10-19 1,852 (1) 20-29 6,146 (12) 1* 30-39 8,425 (28) 4* 40-49 8,264 (57) 4* 50-59 7,556 (146) 10* 60-69 5,428 (333) 11* 70-79 3,541 (528) 15* 80+ 3,294 (971) 65* Data not available (54) 3* Female 23,677 (1,056) 68* Male 21,818 (1,074) 45*

Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 13,527 (891) 37* Asian (NH) 873 (81) 6* White (NH) 9,075 (886) 59* Hispanic 11,035 (187) 7* Other (NH) 2,219 (26) Data not available 8,766 (59) 4*

