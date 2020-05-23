Coronavirus In MDCases Top 45K, Hospitalizations Continue Declining
BEAR, Del. (WJZ) — More than two weeks after a 29-year-old man fatally shot an elderly Maryland couple at a Delaware veterans cemetery, police have still not determined what led him to open fire.

Paul C. Marino, 86, and Lidia Marino, 85, both of Elkton, died after being shot while visiting the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery on May 8.

Around two hours after the initial call, police and the alleged gunman, 29-year-old Sheldon Francis, of Middletown, Delaware, exchanged gunfire in a nearby wooded area.

RELATED COVERAGE:

A trooper shot Francis, who died at the scene. The troopers involved were not hurt and have been placed on standard administrative leave.

Delaware State Police said their BearCat armored vehicle took on heavy gunfire during the incident.

A 2009 mugshot of Sheldon Francis, the man police said opened fire at a Delaware veterans cemetery, killing a Maryland couple. Mugshot credit: Delaware State Police. Scene photo credit: CBS Philly

Police have not found any evidence of a connection between Francis and the Marinos.

The shooting remains under investigation.

