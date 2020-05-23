Comments
BEAR, Del. (WJZ) — More than two weeks after a 29-year-old man fatally shot an elderly Maryland couple at a Delaware veterans cemetery, police have still not determined what led him to open fire.
Paul C. Marino, 86, and Lidia Marino, 85, both of Elkton, died after being shot while visiting the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery on May 8.
Around two hours after the initial call, police and the alleged gunman, 29-year-old Sheldon Francis, of Middletown, Delaware, exchanged gunfire in a nearby wooded area.
A trooper shot Francis, who died at the scene. The troopers involved were not hurt and have been placed on standard administrative leave.
Delaware State Police said their BearCat armored vehicle took on heavy gunfire during the incident.
Police have not found any evidence of a connection between Francis and the Marinos.
The shooting remains under investigation.