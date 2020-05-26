



After days of general decline, hospitalizations have gone up slightly in Maryland, according to new state numbers.

Hospitalizations grew from 1,279 to 1,315 as of Tuesday morning, an increase of 36 people.

The latest numbers show there are 47,687 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, and 2,217 people have died from the virus, with another 116 probable deaths.

Over the course of the pandemic, 8,179 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, with 520 people in ICUs and 795 in acute care. Throughout the pandemic, 3,334 people have been released from isolation.

At this time, 206,800 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus.

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to be the most affected counties in the number of cases.

Top ZIPs (7-12):

20904 – White Oak, Mont. Co. (781)

20782 – Hyattsville, PG Co. (771)

20737 – Riverdale Park, PG Co. (681)

20903 – Silver Spring, Mont. Co. (679)

20877 – Gaithersburg, Mont. Co. (663)

20785 – Landover, PG Co. (627)

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany 176 (14) Anne Arundel 3,394 (151) 8* Baltimore City 4,997 (227) 9* Baltimore County 5,498 (297) 15* Calvert 308 (14) 2* Caroline 243 Carroll 811 (78) 2* Cecil 353 (21) Charles 1,001 (68) 2* Dorchester 130 (2) Frederick 1,746 (94) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 795 (45) 3* Howard 1,732 (49) 4* Kent 158 (15) Montgomery 10,291 (531) 36* Prince George’s 13,819 (484) 22* Queen Anne’s 151 (12) St. Mary’s 400 (15) Somerset 73 (2) Talbot 86 (1) Washington 413 (12) Wicomico 908 (22) Worcester 194 (10) 1* Data not available (53) 5*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age and gender (deaths) across the state:



0-9 1,068

10-19 1,979 (1)

20-29 6,480 (12) 1*

30-39 8,807 (28) 4*

40-49 8,644 (65) 4*

50-59 7,888 (151) 10*

60-69 5,678 (351) 12*

70-79 3,681 (550) 15*

80+ 3,462 (1,007) 65*

Data not available (52) 5*

Female 24,816 (1,091) 69*

Male 22,871 (1,126) 47*



Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:



African-American (NH) 14,116 (921) 37*

Asian (NH) 907 (83) 6*

White (NH) 9,484 (924) 60*

Hispanic 11,819 (199) 7*

Other (NH) 2,317 (30)

Data not available 9,044 (60) 6*



