



— CVS Health announced Thursday morning they will open 13 more test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Maryland.

These will be in addition to the 17 sites already open in Maryland at CVS pharmacies. They will be self-swab tests and are set to open Friday.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

The new sites will be at these locations:

Anne Arundel County

CVS Pharmacy, 503 South Cherry Grove Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

CVS Pharmacy, 7706 Milestone Parkway, Hanover, MD 21076

Baltimore City

CVS Pharmacy, 2504 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218

Baltimore County

CVS Pharmacy, 9305-9 Harford Road, Carney, MD 21234

CVS Pharmacy, 500 Eastern Boulevard, Essex, MD 21221

Frederick County

CVS Pharmacy, 1460B West Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21701

CVS Pharmacy, 3350 Worthington Road, Urbana, MD 21704

Harford County

CVS Pharmacy, 228 Mountain Road, Fallston, MD 21047

CVS Pharmacy, 1008 Pulaski Highway, Havre De Grace, MD 21078

Montgomery County

CVS Pharmacy, 360 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, MD 20850

Prince George’s County

CVS Pharmacy, 5910 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770

CVS Pharmacy, 5621 Sargent Road, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Washington County

CVS Pharmacy, 1503 Potomac Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742

Visit CVS.com to learn more about how to get tested.

These new sites bring the state to nearly 100 testing sites across Maryland.

“Each day, we are conducting more tests and offering more places for Marylanders to get tested,” said Governor Hogan. “We have now conducted 316,797 COVID-19 tests, and we are up to nearly 100 major testing sites statewide. I want to thank CVS Health for working closely with us to expand their testing options across the state, and we continue to encourage all of our nearly 1,200 licensed pharmacies to offer testing.”

New testing sites are also opening in Clinton, Maryland and at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said no doctor’s note or appointment is required to be tested at the amusement park in Woodmore starting Friday, May 29.

Visit coronavirus.maryland.gov for an interactive map of the testing locations.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.