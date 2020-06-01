ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland continues to see a slight decline in coronavirus hospitalizations, as the state surpasses 53,000 cases as of Monday morning.
There are currently 53,327 cases reported, and 2,411 people have died of the virus.
Hospitalizations went down by nine people since Sunday morning, with 1,174 people hospitalized, and there are 695 people in acute care and 479 people in ICUS. Throughout the pandemic, 8,886 people have ever been hospitalized in Maryland for the virus, and 3,782 people have been released from isolation.
The state positivity rate is now at 10.8 percent, according to state numbers.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 53,327 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 357,545 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 10.8%.
Number of persons tested negative: 255,403
Number of confirmed deaths: 2,431 pic.twitter.com/hALMiFjXWy
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) June 1, 2020
The state has tested 357,545 people and of those, 255,403 have tested negative.
The governor said the state saw a 117 percent increase in testing in the month of May, and as of Monday, 5.1 percent of Marylanders have been tested for COVID-19.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here is a breakdown of the cases across the state:
By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|180
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|3,842
|(166)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|5,604
|(253)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,299
|(333)
|16*
|Calvert
|349
|(17)
|1*
|Caroline
|260
|(1)
|Carroll
|914
|(90)
|2*
|Cecil
|369
|(23)
|Charles
|1,120
|(72)
|1*
|Dorchester
|142
|(3)
|Frederick
|1,928
|(99)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|881
|(48)
|3*
|Howard
|1,944
|(56)
|5*
|Kent
|174
|(19)
|Montgomery
|11,476
|(576)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|15,353
|(521)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|161
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|505
|(23)
|Somerset
|73
|(2)
|Talbot
|101
|(2)
|Washington
|472
|(14)
|Wicomico
|955
|(30)
|Worcester
|215
|(12)
|1*
|Data not available
|(42)
|4*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,294
|10-19
|2,351
|(1)
|20-29
|7,397
|(12)
|1*
|30-39
|9,938
|(31)
|4*
|40-49
|9,598
|(71)
|3*
|50-59
|8,671
|(172)
|10*
|60-69
|6,261
|(387)
|11*
|70-79
|4,014
|(605)
|17*
|80+
|3,803
|(1,110)
|71*
|Data not available
|(42)
|4*
|Female
|27,805
|(1,193)
|66*
|Male
|25,522
|(1,238)
|55*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|15,527
|(1,007)
|41*
|Asian (NH)
|1,016
|(94)
|6*
|White (NH)
|10,529
|(1,021)
|61*
|Hispanic
|13,753
|(229)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,699
|(31)
|Data not available
|9,803
|(49)
|6*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.