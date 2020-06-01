



Maryland continues to see a slight decline in coronavirus hospitalizations, as the state surpasses 53,000 cases as of Monday morning.

There are currently 53,327 cases reported, and 2,411 people have died of the virus.

Hospitalizations went down by nine people since Sunday morning, with 1,174 people hospitalized, and there are 695 people in acute care and 479 people in ICUS. Throughout the pandemic, 8,886 people have ever been hospitalized in Maryland for the virus, and 3,782 people have been released from isolation.

The state positivity rate is now at 10.8 percent, according to state numbers.

The state has tested 357,545 people and of those, 255,403 have tested negative.

The governor said the state saw a 117 percent increase in testing in the month of May, and as of Monday, 5.1 percent of Marylanders have been tested for COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of the cases across the state:

By County

Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths Allegany 180 (17) Anne Arundel 3,842 (166) 9* Baltimore City 5,604 (253) 8* Baltimore County 6,299 (333) 16* Calvert 349 (17) 1* Caroline 260 (1) Carroll 914 (90) 2* Cecil 369 (23) Charles 1,120 (72) 1* Dorchester 142 (3) Frederick 1,928 (99) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 881 (48) 3* Howard 1,944 (56) 5* Kent 174 (19) Montgomery 11,476 (576) 40* Prince George’s 15,353 (521) 24* Queen Anne’s 161 (12) St. Mary’s 505 (23) Somerset 73 (2) Talbot 101 (2) Washington 472 (14) Wicomico 955 (30) Worcester 215 (12) 1* Data not available (42) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,294 10-19 2,351 (1) 20-29 7,397 (12) 1* 30-39 9,938 (31) 4* 40-49 9,598 (71) 3* 50-59 8,671 (172) 10* 60-69 6,261 (387) 11* 70-79 4,014 (605) 17* 80+ 3,803 (1,110) 71* Data not available (42) 4* Female 27,805 (1,193) 66* Male 25,522 (1,238) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 15,527 (1,007) 41* Asian (NH) 1,016 (94) 6* White (NH) 10,529 (1,021) 61* Hispanic 13,753 (229) 7* Other (NH) 2,699 (31) Data not available 9,803 (49) 6*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.