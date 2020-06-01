LATESTDemonstrations Continue In Baltimore Monday To Protest Death Of George Floyd
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland continues to see a slight decline in coronavirus hospitalizations, as the state surpasses 53,000 cases as of Monday morning.

There are currently 53,327 cases reported, and 2,411 people have died of the virus.

Hospitalizations went down by nine people since Sunday morning, with 1,174 people hospitalized, and there are 695 people in acute care and 479 people in ICUS. Throughout the pandemic, 8,886 people have ever been hospitalized in Maryland for the virus, and 3,782 people have been released from isolation.

The state positivity rate is now at 10.8 percent, according to state numbers.

The state has tested 357,545 people and of those, 255,403 have tested negative.

The governor said the state saw a 117 percent increase in testing in the month of May, and as of Monday, 5.1 percent of Marylanders have been tested for COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here is a breakdown of the cases across the state:

By County
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 180 (17)
Anne Arundel 3,842 (166) 9*
Baltimore City 5,604 (253) 8*
Baltimore County 6,299 (333) 16*
Calvert 349 (17) 1*
Caroline 260 (1)
Carroll 914 (90) 2*
Cecil 369 (23)
Charles 1,120 (72) 1*
Dorchester 142 (3)
Frederick 1,928 (99) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 881 (48) 3*
Howard 1,944 (56) 5*
Kent 174 (19)
Montgomery 11,476 (576) 40*
Prince George’s 15,353 (521) 24*
Queen Anne’s 161 (12)
St. Mary’s 505 (23)
Somerset 73 (2)
Talbot 101 (2)
Washington 472 (14)
Wicomico 955 (30)
Worcester 215 (12) 1*
Data not available (42) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,294
10-19 2,351 (1)
20-29 7,397 (12) 1*
30-39 9,938 (31) 4*
40-49 9,598 (71) 3*
50-59 8,671 (172) 10*
60-69 6,261 (387) 11*
70-79 4,014 (605) 17*
80+ 3,803 (1,110) 71*
Data not available (42) 4*
Female 27,805 (1,193) 66*
Male 25,522 (1,238) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 15,527 (1,007) 41*
Asian (NH) 1,016 (94) 6*
White (NH) 10,529 (1,021) 61*
Hispanic 13,753 (229) 7*
Other (NH) 2,699 (31)
Data not available 9,803 (49) 6*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

