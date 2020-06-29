MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Baltimore County restaurant that saw several days of protests following a racist comment the owner made on social media.
According to former state delegate Pat McDonough, Vince Meyer, the owner of Vince’s Crabhouse, will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the details of the suit, which was filed on his behalf but he supports.
The lawsuit targets Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. The county said it does not comment on pending litigation.
Earlier this month, Meyer’s comment on Facebook went viral, prompting days of protests.
The post from Meyer reads, “there is one place I bet protesters/rioters won’t light on fire or break into or even block the road to…the social services building.”
Meyer later apologized, telling WJZ he would close the restaurant for at least nine days “to show some respect to George Floyd.” He said he is not a racist.