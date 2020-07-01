BREAKINGPolice Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In NE Baltimore
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — The limited-edition Old Bay Hot Sauce that flew off shelves when it was first announced earlier this year is sold out again, at least online.

On Wednesday, Baltimore County-based McCormick said the sauce is sold out online for the rest of 2020. Some area stores may still have stock left.

When it first released in January, the Old Bay Hot Sauce sold out in under an hour. In June, the company announced it would again offer the sauce for sale with limited quantities.

