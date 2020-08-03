Tracking Isaias:Flash Flood Watches, Tropical Storm Warnings Issued In Maryland As Residents Prepare
By Mike Hellgren
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Residents around Maryland are preparing as Tropical Storm Isaias works its way up the eastern seaboard of the U.S. It’s expected to be in Maryland by Tuesday morning.

In Ocean City, ominous skies were overhead as beachgoers enjoyed the last bit of the sun before rain is expected to arrive later Monday.

A tropical storm warning was issued for Worcester County ahead of the storm’s arrival.

The boardwalk was quiet Monday morning as residents began preparing for the storm.

Ocean City Emergency Services officials are monitoring the storm’s arrival. Town employees are completing pre-storm action items, including closing the seawall and removing items from the beach.

Residents are encouraged to begin securing outdoor furniture, grills and waters vessels and prepare for power outages.

WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams said Ocean City could see sustained winds of up to 70 mph with gusts of up to 80 mph.

Tropical downpours between three to six inches of rain possible in parts of the state. Tropical-storm-force winds are possible with a storm surge of 1-3 inches.

