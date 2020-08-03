BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to briefly strengthen to a hurricane Monday as it makes its way up the East Coast of the U.S. It’s expected to reach Maryland Tuesday — with the worst of the storm impacting the state between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Marylanders can expect to see heavy rains and tropical storm winds in parts of the state — Baltimore city and parts south and east.

Flood watches, tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued ahead of the storm’s arrival.

There won’t be much, if any, impact Monday — only that it’ll begin to get cloudy before midnight.

However, early Tuesday is when you can expect to begin to see some impacts of the storm.

Here’s a projected timeline of the storm on Tuesday, Aug. 4:

Midnight to 3 a.m.: Cloudy, rains and winds increase — the lower Eastern Shore will feel Isaias’ impacts first.

Cloudy, rains and winds increase — the lower Eastern Shore will feel Isaias’ impacts first. 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Wind-swept, heavy rains stay with us throughout the day with flash flooding possible.

Wind-swept, heavy rains stay with us throughout the day with flash flooding possible. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The worst of the storm is expected. Tropical downpours between 3 to 6 inches of rain possible in parts of the state. Tropical storm force winds possible with a storm surge of 1-3 inches.

The worst of the storm is expected. Tropical downpours between 3 to 6 inches of rain possible in parts of the state. Tropical storm force winds possible with a storm surge of 1-3 inches. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Rain continues although strength will decrease.

Rain continues although strength will decrease. 8 p.m. to midnight: Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight.

The skies will continue to clear overnight into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon it should be mostly sunny.

TRACKING ISAIAS:

Things to note:

Flash flooding will be the biggest threat for Maryland. Motorists shouldn’t drive to high water — don’t drown, turn around. Be on the lookout for heavy rains that could lead to flooding.

Power outages are possible. Be prepared. Trees could be uprooted and knock over lines and block roadways Some damage is possible to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.



Maryland Emergency Management Agency activated its pre-landfall planning team last week in order to prepare for any hazards Tropical Storm Isaias may bring should it begin tracking toward Maryland.

MEMA also reminds Maryland residents to make sure emergency kits include at least 2 face coverings for each person, hand sanitizer, disinfectants, and other COVID-19 related supplies in addition to the usual disaster supply kit components.

WJZ’s weather team will be tracking the path of Isaias. Watch on WJZ from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., at noon and 4-6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. for the latest. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.