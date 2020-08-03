ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis officials are asking residents to prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday.

A tropical storm warning has already been issued for Anne Arundel County and the county is also under a flash flood watch.

The city has opened a build-your-own sandbag operation at Truxtun Park at 10 a.m. Monday.

“We have a lot going on in Annapolis right now, but for our residents, safety is the top priority,” said Acting Mayor Rhonda Pindell Charles. “We encourage those in low-lying areas to come pick up the necessary sandbags to protect their homes and their families. We want people to stay safe in the City of Annapolis.”

Upon arrival at the Truxtun Park Pool, 251 Pump House Road, Annapolis, MD 21403, residents and business owners will be asked to show identification.

They will be given a sandbag to fill from a pile of sand that has been delivered to the site by the Annapolis Department of Public Works. Sandbags are limited to 10 per resident or business owner.

The sandbagging operation will remain open until 4 p.m. or until all the sand is picked up.

Residents must wear face coverings when picking up sandbags.

At this time, Annapolis has no plans to evacuate or open emergency shelters.

“Tropical Storm Isaias will be impacting our Annapolis community in the next 24 hours. It’s time to pull out your hurricane kits, review your plan, and remember COVID-19 is still with us,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin J. Simmons. “Wear your mask, wash your hands, and physical distance as much as possible.”

Officials also remind motorists to not drive through high water.

WJZ’s weather team said the worst part of the storm will be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Annapolis City officials tell residents to prepare with these tips:

Being prepared means having your own food, water, and other supplies to last for at least 72 hours. A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

Create or restock your emergency kit with the following items: First Aid Kit and medications. Canned food and can opener. At least three gallons of water per person. Protective clothing, bedding, or sleeping bags. Battery-powered radio, flashlight, and extra batteries. Pet food and supplies. Special items for infants, elderly, or disabled family members.

Written instructions for how to turn off electricity, gas, and water if authorities advise (a professional should turn them back on).

Check any storm drains adjacent to your property to see if the grates are clogged and need to be cleaned. Removing the debris will help reduce the possibility of street flooding.

Secure any loose objects, such as outdoor furniture, plants, or lawn ornaments that could become a projectile.

The Annapolis Call Center is activated 7 days a week, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to answer non-emergency inquiries from the public. The Call Center number is 410-260-2211. For any questions or concerns after 5 p.m., please call the Office of Emergency Management at 410-216-9167.

