COVID IN MD:More Than 550 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old Prince George’s County woman has been identified as the driver who was killed in St. Mary’s County Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias made its way through Maryland.

Tiaesa Sade Lake, of Suitland, was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis southbound on Three Notch Road near Charlotte Hall School Road in Mechanicsville around 9:33 a.m. when a large tree fell onto her car.

Lake was trapped inside the car and pronounced dead on scene.

Two tornadoes were reported in St. Mary’s County Tuesday, but have not been linked to this incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision that has not yet provided a statement is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at (301) 475-4200 extension 72337 or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

