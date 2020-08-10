BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City and state officials are responding to the scene in northwest Baltimore where one person is dead and several others are injured or trapped in the rubble after a natural gas explosion in the neighborhood near the Reisterstown Road Plaza earlier Monday morning.

The explosion happened along the 4200 block of Brookhill Road near the Reisterstown Road Plaza before 10 a.m. At least three homes collapsed and the debris blew out windows in nearby homes.

Baltimore City fire officials said a woman is dead and at least four others were taken to area hospitals in serious condition. There are trying to rescue at least one more person and are searching through the rubble for any additional victims.

Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young and other city officials arrived at the scene and spoke with the press shortly after noon. He said he just wants to offer his prayers to the community.

“All I want to say is I just want to offer my prayers to all of the people who lived in these houses and the surrounding community, I just want to offer my prayers that everyone turns out safe,” the mayor said.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said the city needs to remain hopeful.

“This is a tragedy, what we need for Baltimore to do right now is pray, pray that we’re able to find folks, pray that we’re able to get these folks out of there you can see the devastation that this has caused for the community, you can imagine the pain and frustration that folks are feeling,” the city council president said.

He thanked first responders and all the City and surrounding area fire and police officials who are working to get people out of the rubble.

“Right now this is just something that we all have to be hopeful that they continue to work that we’re able to get more people out of there,” he said.

BGE received the initial call from the Fire Department at 9:54 this morning.

We are on the scene and working closely with the fire department to make the situation safe. Crews are working to turn off gas to the buildings in the immediate area. Once the gas is off we can begin to safely assess the situation including inspections of BGE equipment,” officials said in a statement just before noon Monday.

Gov. Larry Hogan said they are “closely monitoring the situation in northwest Baltimore and they are offering their full support to the ongoing response and recovery efforts.

The Baltimore Firefighters Union tweeted out live updates in a thread, saying their president, Rich Langford and Secretary-Treasurer Shawn Little are on the scene supporting their members.

Baltimore County Fire responded to the scene, with County Executive Johnny Olszewski saying the county is praying for the families affected.

