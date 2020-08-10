BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Residents in the northwest Baltimore neighborhood where a gas explosion crumbled at least three homes say the explosion rocked their homes — blocks away.

Several residents say they smelled gas just before the explosion — where at least three homes collapsed, killing one woman and injuring at least two others.

1 Dead After Gas Explosion Rocks Northwest Baltimore Neighborhood Near Reisterstown Road Plaza

“It was catastrophic. It was like a bomb, like you watch things in other countries where they have like bombings and things like that,” said neighborJones said. “It was like watching that in real life. Telephone poles split, I mean, houses down the block, broken glass. When I initially got there, I could hear a voice just saying ‘Help,’ it’s crazy. It’s something I don’t ever wanna see ever again; I don’t want to relive it ever again.”

Jones who lived a few blocks away said when he heard the explosion he took off running.

“I had no shoes, somebody had to bring me my shoes. I took off running down the street, neighbors were looking at me like I was kind of crazy like ‘what’s going on?’ and ‘where is it, where is it?’ So once I got to the alley I could see the smoke and I just took off and a couple other neighbors joined with me,” said Jones. “I was just like let’s just see if there’s anybody in there and we started calling out ‘is anybody in there? is anybody in there?’ And I could hear a voice just like ‘help, help’ so we just we just started digging in moving bricks. I mean everything, all kinds of debris like parts of a fence like, we weren’t even thinking, you could hear gas in the background it was crazy.”

“I heard a kaboom and I thought it was a car or something and when I came out, I seen the debris and something’s gone, totally gone,” one woman told WJZ’s Paul Gessler.

Another woman said when they arrived at the scene they could hear a hissing of what sounded like a gas leak. But she said, people didn’t care and went into the rubble to see if they could help people trapped under the rubble.