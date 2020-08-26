Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Shannon Wright, the GOP nominee for Baltimore mayor, will make an appearance at the Republican National Convention.
She will recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of Wednesday night’s convention event, according to her campaign.
“I will be leading the Pledge of Allegiance for tonight’s RNC Convention. What you do in the dark comes out in the light. It’s time for a new direction to bring the light back to Baltimore!” she said.
She announced in a Facebook video ad earlier Wednesday. She follows GOP congressional nominee for the Seventh District, Kimberly Klacik, who spoke Monday night.
Republican Shannon Wright has run for city office before- losing in 2016 to Jack Young for council president.
She said in previous interviews the president’s recent criticism of problems plaguing Baltimore reflects on failed leadership.
“The problem isn’t what’s being said. The problem is our elected leaders have failed to be able to change that reality,” Wright said.
The RNC starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
Vice President Mike Pence is set to give his address at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, with a protest planned outside the national monument.