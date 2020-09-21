BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council on Monday is considering two bills that would remove the name of Christopher Columbus from an annual holiday and a city monument.
One of the bills would change the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Howard County announced a similar move last week.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Howard County To Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day Instead Of Columbus Day
- These States, Cities Are Ditching Columbus Day To Observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day Instead
- Vote On Returning Baltimore’s Toppled Christopher Columbus Statue To Original Owners Delayed
- Christopher Columbus Statue Retrieved From Baltimore Harbor After Protesters Tossed It
- Historians Say Communities Should Re-Evaluate Who Gets Honored With Statues In Wake Of Baltimore’s Columbus Statue’s Toppling
- Video: Baltimore Protesters Tear Down Christopher Columbus Statue, Throw It Into Harbor
The goal of the renaming is “to give honor to all the indigenous peoples who were enslaved,” Jennifer Foylan with Indigenous Strong said.
Another bill would rename the obelisk in northeast Baltimore known as the Columbus Monument to the Police Violence Victims’ Monument.
“We do believe (the) time has come to be on the right side of history,” Councilman John Bullock said.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison voiced concern about the bill, saying in a statement that “having the proposed monument be in such close proximity to a police memorial honoring officers who have died in the line of duty diminishes the sacrifices made by those officers and does a disservice to them and their families.”
On July 4, protesters tore down a statue of Columbus in Little Italy, later throwing it into the Inner Harbor. That statue was recovered.