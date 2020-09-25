Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are taking on the Chiefs this Monday in Baltimore and it looks like two local celebrities are cheering on the home team.
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and chef Duff Goldman will be in the stands Monday — as fan cut outs.
The Ravens tweeted a photo of the fan cutouts Friday.
“Michael Phelps and Duff Goldman are ready for some Monday Night Football!” the team tweeted.
.@MichaelPhelps and @duffgoldman are ready for some Monday Night Football! 😈🏈 pic.twitter.com/S73YTy5hB4
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 25, 2020