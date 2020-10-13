EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Jury selection is now underway three years after a man allegedly opened fire at his workplace in Harford County.
Radee Prince is accused of opening fire inside Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood in October 2017, killing three of his coworkers and injuring two others.
He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
- Trial For Workplace Shooting Suspect Radee Prince Delayed Until 2020
- Workplace Shooting Suspect Radee Prince Deemed Competent To Stand Trial
- More Evaluation Needed For Workplace Shooting Suspect Radee Prince, Judge Says
- 5 Shot, 3 Dead In Edgewood Shooting, Suspect At-Large
- MORE COVERAGE
Jury selection for the trial is expected to take a few days and is happening at the Havre de Grace Community Center to allow for social distancing.
His trial had been set to take place last year but was later delayed to 2020. In April 2019, he was deemed competent to stand trial after a judge had previously determined he needed further mental health evaluation.
Prince had already been convicted in Delaware for a separate shooting on the same day. He was sentenced in 2018 to 40 years in prison for that crime.