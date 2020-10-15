BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Halloween is almost here — and all though things are a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic — there are still fun things happening this spooky season!

Here are some activities you and your family can enjoy this Halloween!

Enjoy a unique drive-thru experience for 2020!

Legends Of The Fog has designed a drive-thru experience to be interactive and immersive.

Tickets start at $25 for the vehicle and driver + $10 for each additional passenger.

The haunted house is located at 500 Carsins Run Road in Aberdeen and will be open on the weekends through Halloween.

Your entire Field of Screams Maryland experience will be touchless this year.

Guests will walk two trails during their time. The Haunted Trail and Trail of Terror are together and form one long trail.

Field Of Screams Maryland will be open through every Friday and Saturday and most Thursdays & Sundays – October 3 through November 7.

Ocean City Recreation and Parks is inviting kids of all ages and their families to participate in the 2020 Halloween Spook Out at Northside Park.

There will be games, crafts and activities for everyone. There will also be multiple carnival-style games throughout the event and candy prizes for game-winners.

Ocean City Recreation and Parks said safety precautions will be in effect amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This year the Harbor Harvest Fall Children’s Festival will be virtual with events for families from October 19-31 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Waterfront Partnership announced it will bring a petting zoo, seasonal craft activities and more to homes throughout Baltimore.

A live petting zoo and DIY Pumpkin Craft will be featured on Waterfront Partnership’s Facebook page and available to watch at any time. A Facebook account is not required to participate.

There is no cost to participate; all virtual events are free and open to the public.

Lohr’s Orchard is open every day in October.

It features apple orchards and pumpkin patches. Guests should bring a wagon to haul their pickings. ​

Hayrides will run on Saturdays and Sundays to the apple orchard and pumpkin fields but will be taking fewer patrons on the wagon this year.

Lohr’s Orchard is located at 3212 Snake Lane in Churchville, Maryland.