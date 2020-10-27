BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City will not resume curbside recycling in November, as the Department of Public Works had hoped to do.
“National health reports indicate that the COVID-19 virus is beginning to surge. Some contributing factors to the surge include individuals moving from congregating outdoors to indoors. Out of an abundance of caution, DPW will not resume curbside recycling collections at this time,” Acting DPW Director Matthew W. Garbark said Tuesday.
DPW said they expect to give an update on restarting curbside recycling collections on December 15.
Curbside recycling has been out of commission off and on for months already, due to overwhelming demand for trash coupled with less workers.
Starting October 31, all Community Collection Centers will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for recycling.
Residents can also bring recycling to five Citizens’ Convenience Drop-off Centers throughout the city.
Check what can or cannot be recycled here.
