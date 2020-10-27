ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Many Marylanders are still concerned about getting ill with coronavirus, according to a new Gonzales College poll.
Statewide, 64% of Marylanders said they are worried about getting COVID-19, of which 27% said they are very worried and 37% said somewhat worried. Of the 36% of people not worried about it, 19% are “not too worried” and 17% are not worried at all about COVID-19.
When looking at political affiliations around the state, 82% of Democrats are worried about the coronavirus and 64% of Republicans are not worried about it.
MORE POLL RESULTS:
A majority of Marylanders also said they are not comfortable returning to their regular routines, about 57%, while 41% of Marylanders feel comfortable returning to a regular routine.
Only 22% of Democrats say they’d be comfortable returning to their regular routine, while 75% of Republicans in the state said they’d be comfortable.
Among unaffiliated voters, 44% are comfortable and 54% are not.
