BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With just a week to go before Election Day, Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden held a 25-point lead over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in Maryland, the latest Gonzales poll found.

The poll of 820 likely voters, which was conducted between October 19 and October 24 and has a 3.5% margin of error, found Biden had 58% support compared to Trump’s 33% statewide. Six percent of respondents said they were undecided and three percent said they would vote for a third-party candidate.

Both Biden and Trump had strong support from within their own parties; 93% of Democrats said they would vote for Biden and 87% of Republicans said they would vote for Trump. Among unaffiliated voters, 48% indicated they would vote for Biden and 25% for Trump.

Biden also had strong support from Black voters and women, the poll found, with 85% of Black voters and 62% of women saying they would vote for the former vice president.

Among white voters, Biden held a six-point lead over Trump, 48% to 42%. Biden had a nearly 20-point lead over Trump with male voters as well, 54% of whom said they would vote for Biden and 36% of whom said they would vote for Trump.

Broken down by region, Biden’s strongest support came from the Washington, D.C., metro area, where he had a 50-point lead over Trump, In Baltimore, the split was narrower, but Biden still had a nearly 20-point advantage.

Trump, meanwhile, held an eight-point lead in rural Maryland.

In terms of favorability, 60% of those surveyed had a favorable opinion of Biden and 58% had a favorable opinion of his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris. In terms of unfavorable ratings, 32% held a negative view of Biden and 33% held a negative view of Harris.

Vice President Mike Pence fared slightly better than Trump in terms of favorability; 31% of respondents had a favorable view of Pence while 55% had an unfavorable view. Trump, meanwhile, had a favorable rate of 30% and an unfavorable rate of 63%.

The poll also found 59.3% of respondents felt the state is moving in the right direction while 34.1% said it’s moving in the wrong direction.