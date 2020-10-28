ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — It’s now day three of early voting in Maryland, and as of 11 a.m. at least 42,600 people have cast their ballots just on Wednesday.
Polling places are open until 8 p.m.
More than 161,000 Marylanders cast their ballots on the first day of early in-person voting on Monday, breaking the state’s previous single-day record of 143,494 in 2016.
On Tuesday, 153,493 people had cast their ballots by 8 p.m.
These numbers don’t even include the over one million Marylanders whose mail-in ballots have been received as of Tuesday evening.
We've received 1,015,944 mail-in ballots as of today! You can see the data at https://t.co/O2SzmNrHgp Have a mail-in ballot? Drop it in a drop box in your county or City at https://t.co/sYqHZUNkyz Don't forget to sign your voter oath! #MDvotes #VoteByMail #MailInBallots ✉️🗳️📬🇺🇸 https://t.co/V9pxfwur0B
— Maryland Elections (@md_sbe) October 27, 2020
The Maryland State Board of Elections recommends voters drop their ballots in the mail directly with the US Postal Service. They accept ballots that are postmarked by November 3 and received by November 13.
You can check your ballot status here. If you’re looking for a specific early polling center in your area, check out the full list here.