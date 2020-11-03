Election ConnectionHere's Everything You Need To Know About Election Day In Maryland
By Amy Kawata
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re headed to the polls to vote on Election Day, officials have a few tips to help you cast your ballot with ease.

More than two million Marylanders already voted via early voting or mail-in ballots.

Some voters were already in line when polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Michael Wells got to the poll at Camden Yards at 6 a.m. to be sure his vote was counted. He told WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos that he wanted to vote in person because he doesn’t trust any other way.

And at Woodlawn Community Center in Baltimore County, there was a line of 20 people before the polls opened.

If you’re headed to the polls Tuesday here’s some tips from officials:

First, be sure to double check your polling location before you head out the door.

Second, officials suggest you vote during off-peak times between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Voters should expect lines when voting and may have long wait times. Be patient! As long as you’re in line before 8 p.m. when polls closed, you will get a chance to vote.

Third, if you haven’t registered to vote, you can still do so in-person Tuesday at your polling center. Make sure you bring proof of residency.

Finally, if you’re voting via mail-in ballot, officials are asking that you complete your ballot and place it in a drop off box rather than the mail. You must drop it off by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

 

