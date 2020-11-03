BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re headed to the polls to vote on Election Day, officials have a few tips to help you cast your ballot with ease.

More than two million Marylanders already voted via early voting or mail-in ballots.

VOTING RESOURCES:

Some voters were already in line when polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Michael Wells got to the poll at Camden Yards at 6 a.m. to be sure his vote was counted. He told WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos that he wanted to vote in person because he doesn’t trust any other way.

This is Michael Wells. He got to the polls at 6am (1 hr before they open) to be sure his vote was counted. He said he wanted to vote in person b/c he doesn’t trust any other way. He wanted to vote @Camden Yards b/c he’s afraid his ballot might be tampered w/ somewhere else. @wjz pic.twitter.com/tpF0BlGIEN — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) November 3, 2020

And at Woodlawn Community Center in Baltimore County, there was a line of 20 people before the polls opened.

A look at Woodlawn Community center this morning , one of several polling centers in Baltimore county. Already seeing about 20 people lined up outside to cast their ballots on this #ElectionDay! Polls open in just a few minutes from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. #Elections2020 @wjz pic.twitter.com/yPbrgeHuJU — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) November 3, 2020

RELATED COVERAGE:

If you’re headed to the polls Tuesday here’s some tips from officials:

First, be sure to double check your polling location before you head out the door.

Second, officials suggest you vote during off-peak times between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Voters should expect lines when voting and may have long wait times. Be patient! As long as you’re in line before 8 p.m. when polls closed, you will get a chance to vote.

Third, if you haven’t registered to vote, you can still do so in-person Tuesday at your polling center. Make sure you bring proof of residency.

Finally, if you’re voting via mail-in ballot, officials are asking that you complete your ballot and place it in a drop off box rather than the mail. You must drop it off by 8 p.m. Tuesday.