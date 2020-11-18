ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two football games scheduled for Saturday, including the Navy’s game against the University of South Florida, will be postponed due to COVID-19, the American Athletic Conference announced.
The Navy at the University of South Florida and Houston at SMU football games are both postponed.
Navy is not the cause of the postponement this time around, with USF dealing with positive COVID-19 cases and the contact tracing of student athletes that follows.
The American Athletic Conference said they will consider several options for the games’ futures.
Earlier this month, Navy’s games against Tulsa and Memphis were postponed due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the academy.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.