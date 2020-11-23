COVID-19 IN MD:More Than 1.6K New Cases, 14 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — After several days of single-day new coronavirus case counts surpassing 2,000, Maryland reported more than 1,600 new coronavirus cases Monday. Hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate increased and 14 more Marylanders have died from COVID.

According to state’s Department of Health, a total of 183,797 positive coronavirus cases have been reported across the state over the span of the pandemic with 1,658 new cases reported Monday.

Thirty-nine more people have been hospitalized with COVID, bringing the total to 1,276. Of that total, 289 are in the ICU. The statewide positivity rate is now at 6.88%.

A total of 4,293 deaths have been reported in Maryland due to the deadly virus.

More than 4,171,674 coronavirus tests were taken in Maryland and 2,054,695 tests have come back negative.

A total of 19,769 people have ever been hospitalized with 8,511 being released from isolation.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 2,493 (55)
Anne Arundel 15,587 (284) 12*
Baltimore City 22,932 (523) 20*
Baltimore County 27,223 (682) 24*
Calvert 1,480 (31) 1*
Caroline 878 (9)
Carroll 3,052 (131) 3*
Cecil 1,890 (37) 1*
Charles 4,065 (102) 2*
Dorchester 968 (15)
Frederick 6,198 (138) 8*
Garrett 504 (4)
Harford 5,537 (85) 5*
Howard 7,488 (129) 6*
Kent 410 (24) 2*
Montgomery 31,389 (890) 42*
Prince George’s 38,985 (882) 25*
Queen Anne’s 1,027 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,949 (61)
Somerset 743 (8)
Talbot 761 (7)
Washington 3,651 (60)
Wicomico 3,172 (56)
Worcester 1,415 (35) 1*
Data not available (19) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 7,513
10-19 16,354 (3)
20-29 35,062 (26) 1*
30-39 32,956 (53) 6*
40-49 28,952 (139) 3*
50-59 27,079 (350) 17*
60-69 17,948 (689) 14*
70-79 10,330 (1,072) 30*
80+ 7,603 (1,959) 84*
Data not available (2)
Female 96,700 (2,099) 78*
Male 87,097 (2,194) 77*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 55,302 (1,705) 57*
Asian (NH) 3,587 (156) 6*
White (NH) 53,914 (1,880) 77*
Hispanic 35,967 (476) 13*
Other (NH) 8,434 (49)
Data not available 26,593 (27) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

