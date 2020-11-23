ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — After several days of single-day new coronavirus case counts surpassing 2,000, Maryland reported more than 1,600 new coronavirus cases Monday. Hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate increased and 14 more Marylanders have died from COVID.
According to state’s Department of Health, a total of 183,797 positive coronavirus cases have been reported across the state over the span of the pandemic with 1,658 new cases reported Monday.
Thirty-nine more people have been hospitalized with COVID, bringing the total to 1,276. Of that total, 289 are in the ICU. The statewide positivity rate is now at 6.88%.
A total of 4,293 deaths have been reported in Maryland due to the deadly virus.
More than 4,171,674 coronavirus tests were taken in Maryland and 2,054,695 tests have come back negative.
A total of 19,769 people have ever been hospitalized with 8,511 being released from isolation.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|2,493
|(55)
|Anne Arundel
|15,587
|(284)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|22,932
|(523)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|27,223
|(682)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,480
|(31)
|1*
|Caroline
|878
|(9)
|Carroll
|3,052
|(131)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,890
|(37)
|1*
|Charles
|4,065
|(102)
|2*
|Dorchester
|968
|(15)
|Frederick
|6,198
|(138)
|8*
|Garrett
|504
|(4)
|Harford
|5,537
|(85)
|5*
|Howard
|7,488
|(129)
|6*
|Kent
|410
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|31,389
|(890)
|42*
|Prince George’s
|38,985
|(882)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,027
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,949
|(61)
|Somerset
|743
|(8)
|Talbot
|761
|(7)
|Washington
|3,651
|(60)
|Wicomico
|3,172
|(56)
|Worcester
|1,415
|(35)
|1*
|Data not available
|(19)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|7,513
|10-19
|16,354
|(3)
|20-29
|35,062
|(26)
|1*
|30-39
|32,956
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|28,952
|(139)
|3*
|50-59
|27,079
|(350)
|17*
|60-69
|17,948
|(689)
|14*
|70-79
|10,330
|(1,072)
|30*
|80+
|7,603
|(1,959)
|84*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|96,700
|(2,099)
|78*
|Male
|87,097
|(2,194)
|77*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|55,302
|(1,705)
|57*
|Asian (NH)
|3,587
|(156)
|6*
|White (NH)
|53,914
|(1,880)
|77*
|Hispanic
|35,967
|(476)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|8,434
|(49)
|Data not available
|26,593
|(27)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.