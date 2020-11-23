ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan expanded a travel advisory urging residents to avoid any non-essential out of state travel to state’s with high positivity rates.
This comes as Maryland continued to see high numbers of new COVID-19 cases through the weekend. Monday morning officials reported nearly 1,700 new cases, 39 more hospitalizations and 14 more deaths.
“Fortunately, many people are following that advice, a survey by AAA found that nearly 90% of Marylanders are not planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Hogan said during a press conference Monday.
We stopped at a gas station before coming to the airport. We interviewed several motorist and all of them say they’ve canceled their travel plans for #Thanksgiving but there are still travelers at the airport @BWI_Airport @wjz pic.twitter.com/AHHpqoEUcF
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) November 23, 2020
Hogan said both federal and state officials are strongly advising against holiday travel and celebrating Thanksgiving should be limited to the members of your immediate household.
“We want all of our families across the state to enjoy the holidays. But we want them to do it in a safe way,” said Hogan. “While the way we celebrate this year, may be different. We still have so much to be thankful for.”
