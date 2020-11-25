BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens said Wednesday the team has “disciplined” a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases affecting the organization.
The Ravens issued the following statement:
“The Baltimore Ravens have disciplined a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens.”
The Thanksgiving night game between the Ravens and Steelers has been switched to Sunday afternoon because of coronavirus issues with Baltimore.
The NFL announced the move Wednesday, placing the game at 1:15 p.m. Previously, it was scheduled for a prime-time telecast on Thanksgiving Day.
Baltimore placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The Ravens also have been doing team work virtually.
The game — assuming it is played on Sunday — means the Ravens will trade one short week for another. They are scheduled to play Dallas on Thursday, Dec. 3.
