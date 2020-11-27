BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports from the NFL Network.

National Insider for NFL Network Ian Rapoport was the first to report.

“Sources: Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19,” Rapoport tweeted Thursday night.

The Thanksgiving night game between the Ravens and Steelers was switched to Sunday afternoon because of positive coronavirus tests within the Ravens organization.

The NFL announced the move Wednesday, placing the game at 1:15 p.m. Previously, it was scheduled for a prime-time telecast on Thanksgiving Day.

This week, the Ravens placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the Reserve/COVID-19, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

Defensive end Jihad Ward, defensive end Calais Campbell, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura were also among Ravens players placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

The Ravens said Wednesday the team “disciplined” a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases affecting the organization.

The Ravens issued the following statement:

“The Baltimore Ravens have disciplined a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens.”

The game — assuming it is played on Sunday — means the Ravens will trade one short week for another. They are scheduled to play Dallas on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Campbell said in a tweet Friday the virus is “brutal.”