BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens game against the Steelers is being moved again, this time from Sunday to Tuesday, CBS Sports confirms.

Can confirm the @steelers @Ravens game has been moved to Tuesday for now as ESPN reported. Teams have yet to be informed of a kickoff time — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 27, 2020

With that postponement, the Ravens game against the Dallas Cowboys set for Thursday is also expected to be postponed.

As more Ravens players and staff test positive for coronavirus each day this week, uncertainty loomed over the Ravens’ Sunday matchup against the Steelers.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin canceled practice for Friday.

Steelers Communications Director Burt Lauten said the team was awaiting clarification from the NFL on the game.

#Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin has cancelled Friday's practice. The team awaits clarification from the NFL on the game vs. the #Ravens. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 27, 2020

The Thanksgiving night game between the Ravens and Steelers was first switched to Sunday afternoon because of positive coronavirus tests within the Ravens organization.

Lamar Jackson is among those who tested positive, according to reports from the NFL Network.

This week, the Ravens placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the Reserve/COVID-19, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

Defensive end Jihad Ward, defensive end Calais Campbell, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura were also among Ravens players placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

The outbreak could cause some moves on the roster.

Campbell said Friday that they just want to contain the outbreak within the team, calling the virus “brutal.”

We just want to contain this outbreak! Speaking from experience…you don’t want to catch covid! This virus is brutal! I pray no one else has to go thru this. This is bigger than football — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) November 27, 2020

He referenced having the coronavirus, saying he was “speaking from experience.”

If they do play Sunday, it means the Ravens will trade one short week for another. They are scheduled to play Dallas on Thursday, Dec. 3.